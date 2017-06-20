Santa Rosa double murder-suicide: Mom speaks out

Related Headlines Father kills children then self in Santa Rosa: PD

SANTA ROSA (KTVU) -- The mother of two children who were allegedly murdered by their dad before he turned the gun on himself on Father's Day released a letter Tuesday expressing her grief.

The woman, who asked that the news media not publish her name, expressed sadness over the slaying of her toddler son and young daughter.

"As I hear updates and stories coming out in regards to my children’s identity and pictures of them without my knowledge I am visibly distraught and upset," the woman wrote. "They are my precious innocent children that were beyond loved by their family, friends and community."

The Sonoma County coroner's office on Tuesday identified the father as Alvaro Botelho Da Camara, 40, of Santa Rosa. The coroner identified the 6-year-old girl as Juliana, and 19-month-old boy as Julian.

A Santa Rosa police lieutenant said the man hanged himself after killing his two young children in their apartment on Slater Street. Autopsies were scheduled for Wednesday, Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

Authorities said Camara had custody of the children on Father's Day Sunday and was to return them to their mother that evening.

Da Camara was in a custody dispute with his wife, who lives in an unincorporated area of Sonoma County, and was with his children on Father's Day Sunday, Santa Rosa police Lt. John Cregan said.

The children's mother went to pick up the children at Da Camara's apartment in the 700 block of Slater Street on Sunday evening but it appeared he was not home, Crum said.

She called the sheriff's office and deputies looked in windows, knocked on doors and left a business card at the door, Crum said.

Deputies and the children's mother were in phone contact overnight and deputies returned to Da Camara's apartment around 9 a.m. Monday. The children's mother and two of her brothers also went to the apartment Monday morning, according to Crum.

A deputy climbed a ladder to enter the apartment by removing a screen on an open bathroom window. The bodies were found in a bedroom and deputies called Santa Rosa police around 9:50 a.m., Crum said.

Da Camara and his wife were in Sonoma County Superior Court on Friday regarding a custody issue, but they came to an agreement, Santa Rosa police Lt. Mike Lazzarini said.

On Friday night, the couple argued over the phone. Juliana was with her father and Julian was with his mother at the time, Lazzarini said.

Prior to the tragic discovery Monday, investigators didn't "have any information he was a danger to himself or the children," Lazzarini said. "There was no domestic violence."

The mother's letter in its entirety:

Community of Sonoma County,

I sit here at 7:06am on Tuesday June 20, 2017 swaddled in my daughter’s blanket and drinking tea from a cup that reads “I love you mom”, fighting back the tears and struggling to make sense of this horrific situation. As I hear updates and stories coming out in regards to my children’s identity and pictures of them without my knowledge I am visibly distraught and upset. They are my precious innocent children that were beyond loved by their family, friends and community. I know I am not the only person that is or has gone through this horrific unimaginable situation, so please help me spread stories like this to raise awareness that is much needed to help prevent anything like this happening to another family. I sought help on numerous occasions and said many many many times my children were in danger in their fathers care and I didn’t receive the urgent help I needed to save them.

- A mother no longer able to hold her children.

Bay City News contributed to this report.