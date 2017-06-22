Shelter-in-place in San Francisco lifted

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- A shelter-in-place order that was issued for San Francisco's Lake Street neighborhood this morning has been lifted, fire officials said.

The fire department posted on Twitter at 11:42 a.m. about a gas line struck in the area of Lake Street and 23rd Avenue. The department posted around 12:20 p.m. on Twitter that the order had been lifted and no injuries were reported.

The shelter-in-place order had been in effect for a block in all directions from that intersection, fire officials said.