Death of 102YO East Oakland woman considered suspicious

OAKLAND (BCN) -- The death of a 102-year-old woman whose body was found in her East Oakland home Sunday is being investigated as suspicious, according to Oakland police officials.

Mildred Williams was found unconscious in her residence in the 3000 block of 22nd Avenue after officers were sent to investigate at about 1:20 a.m., according to Oakland police spokesman Officer Marco Marquez.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced Williams dead at the scene.

Police detained one person at the time but they were "released pending further investigation," according to Marquez.

Williams' death is being described by police as a "suspicious circumstance" or "unexplained death."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.