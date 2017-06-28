July 4th holiday: Things to do in the Bay Area

Though the 4th of July falls on a Tuesday this summer, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate around the Bay Area over the weekend and through the holiday.

San Francisco and the Peninsula:

1. Fireworks at Fisherman's Wharf

Date: July 4, 2017

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: Fisherman’s Wharf

2. Pier 39 celebration

Date: July 4, 2017

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: Pier 39

3. Fillmore Jazz Festival

Date: July 1-2

Time: 10 am- 6 pm

Where: Between Jackson and Eddy streets

4. Golden Gate Park Band

Date: July 4th

Time: 1 pm- 2:30pm

Where: Spreckles Temple of Music

5. Foster City 4th of July Festival

Date: July 4th

Time: 9 am - 9pm (Fireworks- 9:30pm)

Where: Leo Ryan Park

6. Yerba Buena Gardens Festival

Date: May 7- Oct 29, 2017

Time: Check HERE for specific shows

Where: Yerba Buena Gardens

7. Hollister Freedom Rally: 4th of July Biker Fest

Date: June 30- July 2, 2017

Time:

Where: San Benito St., Downtown Hollister

8. Independence Day Camp Picnic with SPARK Social SF

Date: July 1, 2017

Time: 12 pm - 4 pm

Where: 601 Mission Bay Blvd, SF

9. Palo Alto Summer Festival and Chili Cook-off

Date: July 4, 2017

Time: 12 pm- 4 pm

Where: Mitchell Park

10. 4th of July Parade

Date: July 4, 2017

Time: 12pm

Where: Main Street, Half Moon Bay

East Bay

1. Golden State Warriors Championship Trophy Tour

Date: June 30- July 1, 2017

Time: All Day

Where: Oracle Arena

2. Oakland A’s vs. Atlanta Braves

Date: June 30, 2017

Time: 7:05 pm

Where: 700 Coliseum Way, Oakland

3. Tennyson All America Festival

Date: July 1, 2017

Time: 10 am - 2 pm

Where: Mt. Eden Mansion

2451 W. Tennyson Rd., Hayward

4. $5 First Sundays OMCA

Date: July 2, 2017

Time: 10 am- 6 pm

Where: 1000 Oak Street, Oakland

5. 4th of July Family Festival & Picnic

Date: July 2, 2017

Time: 11 am- 3 pm

Where: Meet Park- 17365 Boston Road, Hayward

6. WorldOne Festival Pre-Party

Date: July 3, 2017

Time: 4 pm- 7 pm

Where: Cerrito Vista Park

950 Pomona, El Cerrito

7. 4th of July Parade & Pancake Breakfast

Date: July 4, 2017

Time: All day

Where: Main St. Plaza

8. Jack London Square Festival

Date: July 4, 2017

Time: All day

Where: Jack London Sq., Oakland

9. “Red, White & Boom” Fireworks & Block Party

Date: July 4, 2027

Time: 9:30 - 10 pm

Where: Downtown Livermore

10. Alameda County Fair

Date: all weekend (Fireworks show on July 4, 2017)

Time: All Day

Where: 4502 Pleasanton Ave., Pleasanton

North Bay

1. Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Fireworks

Date: July 2, 2017

Time: All dAy

Where: 1001 Fairgrounds, Vallejo

2. Pre-4th of July “Kaboom”

Date: July 3, 2017

Time: 4 pm

Where: Keiser Park, Windsor

3. Vintage MIlitary & WWII Sherman Tank Parade

Date: July 4, 2017

Time: 10 am

Where: Downtown Novato

4. Marin County Fair

Date: June 30-July 4, 2017

Time: All day (fireworks every night at 9:30pm)

Where: 10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael

5. 4th of July Parade & Celebration

Date: July 4, 2017

Time: 9 am- 5 pm

Where: Redwood High School

6. Petaluma 4th of July Celebration

Date: July 4, 2017

Time: 5-10 pm

Where: Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds

7. Novato 4th of July Celebration

Date: July 4, 2017

Time: 10 am

Where: Grant Ave., Novato

8. Red, White & Boom

Date: July 4, 2017

Time: 4-10 pm

Where: Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa

9. Fireworks over the Bay

Date: July 2, 2017

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: Westside Regional Park, Bodega Bay

10. Drive in Movie Night

Date: July 1, 2017

Time: 9 pm

Where: Old Hamilton Theater Building, Novato

South Bay

1. Earthquakes Fireworks show

Date: July 1, 2017

Time: 9 pm

Where: Stanford Stadium

2. Morgan Hill Patriotic Sing & Music Fest

Date: July 3, 2017

Time: 6 pm

Where: Morgan Hill Amphitheater

3. Great America Fireworks

Date: July 4, 2017

Time: Sundown

Where: Great America, Santa Clara

4. San Francisco Symphony Shoreline

Date: July 4, 2017

Time: 8 pm

Where: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View

5. Milpitas 4th of July Celebration

Date: July 4, 2017

Time: Pool party from 1-4 pm & Concert/Fireworks 7-10 pm

Where: Milpitas Sports Center

6. Rotary Club Fireworks and Symphony Summer Pops

Date: July 4, 2017

Time: 5:30 pm concert & 9:30 pm fireworks

Where: Discovery Meadow, San Jose

7. Costumed Old-Fashioned 4th of July

Date: July 4, 2017

Time: 9:30 am

Where: Kevin Moran Park, Saratoga

8. Swimming Day in Cupertino

Date: July 4, 2017

Time: 10 am

Where: Blackberry Farm

9. Rose, White & Blue Parade

Date: July 4, 2017

Time: 10 am

Where: The Alameda, San Jose

10. Old Fashioned 1900s Independence Day Celebration