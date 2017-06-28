July 4th holiday: Things to do in the Bay Area
Though the 4th of July falls on a Tuesday this summer, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate around the Bay Area over the weekend and through the holiday.
San Francisco and the Peninsula:
1. Fireworks at Fisherman's Wharf
-
Date: July 4, 2017
-
Time: 9:30 pm
-
Where: Fisherman’s Wharf
2. Pier 39 celebration
-
Date: July 4, 2017
-
Time: 9:30 pm
-
Where: Pier 39
3. Fillmore Jazz Festival
-
Date: July 1-2
-
Time: 10 am- 6 pm
-
Where: Between Jackson and Eddy streets
4. Golden Gate Park Band
-
Date: July 4th
-
Time: 1 pm- 2:30pm
-
Where: Spreckles Temple of Music
5. Foster City 4th of July Festival
-
Date: July 4th
-
Time: 9 am - 9pm (Fireworks- 9:30pm)
-
Where: Leo Ryan Park
6. Yerba Buena Gardens Festival
-
Date: May 7- Oct 29, 2017
-
Time: Check HERE for specific shows
-
Where: Yerba Buena Gardens
7. Hollister Freedom Rally: 4th of July Biker Fest
-
Date: June 30- July 2, 2017
-
Time:
-
Where: San Benito St., Downtown Hollister
8. Independence Day Camp Picnic with SPARK Social SF
-
Date: July 1, 2017
-
Time: 12 pm - 4 pm
-
Where: 601 Mission Bay Blvd, SF
9. Palo Alto Summer Festival and Chili Cook-off
-
Date: July 4, 2017
-
Time: 12 pm- 4 pm
-
Where: Mitchell Park
10. 4th of July Parade
-
Date: July 4, 2017
-
Time: 12pm
-
Where: Main Street, Half Moon Bay
East Bay
1. Golden State Warriors Championship Trophy Tour
-
Date: June 30- July 1, 2017
-
Time: All Day
-
Where: Oracle Arena
2. Oakland A’s vs. Atlanta Braves
-
Date: June 30, 2017
-
Time: 7:05 pm
-
Where: 700 Coliseum Way, Oakland
3. Tennyson All America Festival
-
Date: July 1, 2017
-
Time: 10 am - 2 pm
-
Where: Mt. Eden Mansion
2451 W. Tennyson Rd., Hayward
4. $5 First Sundays OMCA
-
Date: July 2, 2017
-
Time: 10 am- 6 pm
-
Where: 1000 Oak Street, Oakland
5. 4th of July Family Festival & Picnic
-
Date: July 2, 2017
-
Time: 11 am- 3 pm
-
Where: Meet Park- 17365 Boston Road, Hayward
6. WorldOne Festival Pre-Party
-
Date: July 3, 2017
-
Time: 4 pm- 7 pm
-
Where: Cerrito Vista Park
950 Pomona, El Cerrito
7. 4th of July Parade & Pancake Breakfast
-
Date: July 4, 2017
-
Time: All day
-
Where: Main St. Plaza
8. Jack London Square Festival
-
Date: July 4, 2017
-
Time: All day
-
Where: Jack London Sq., Oakland
9. “Red, White & Boom” Fireworks & Block Party
-
Date: July 4, 2027
-
Time: 9:30 - 10 pm
-
Where: Downtown Livermore
10. Alameda County Fair
-
Date: all weekend (Fireworks show on July 4, 2017)
-
Time: All Day
-
Where: 4502 Pleasanton Ave., Pleasanton
North Bay
1. Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Fireworks
-
Date: July 2, 2017
-
Time: All dAy
-
Where: 1001 Fairgrounds, Vallejo
2. Pre-4th of July “Kaboom”
-
Date: July 3, 2017
-
Time: 4 pm
-
Where: Keiser Park, Windsor
3. Vintage MIlitary & WWII Sherman Tank Parade
-
Date: July 4, 2017
-
Time: 10 am
-
Where: Downtown Novato
4. Marin County Fair
-
Date: June 30-July 4, 2017
-
Time: All day (fireworks every night at 9:30pm)
-
Where: 10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael
5. 4th of July Parade & Celebration
-
Date: July 4, 2017
-
Time: 9 am- 5 pm
-
Where: Redwood High School
6. Petaluma 4th of July Celebration
-
Date: July 4, 2017
-
Time: 5-10 pm
-
Where: Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds
7. Novato 4th of July Celebration
-
Date: July 4, 2017
-
Time: 10 am
-
Where: Grant Ave., Novato
8. Red, White & Boom
-
Date: July 4, 2017
-
Time: 4-10 pm
-
Where: Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa
9. Fireworks over the Bay
-
Date: July 2, 2017
-
Time: 9:30 pm
-
Where: Westside Regional Park, Bodega Bay
10. Drive in Movie Night
-
Date: July 1, 2017
-
Time: 9 pm
-
Where: Old Hamilton Theater Building, Novato
South Bay
1. Earthquakes Fireworks show
-
Date: July 1, 2017
-
Time: 9 pm
-
Where: Stanford Stadium
2. Morgan Hill Patriotic Sing & Music Fest
-
Date: July 3, 2017
-
Time: 6 pm
-
Where: Morgan Hill Amphitheater
3. Great America Fireworks
-
Date: July 4, 2017
-
Time: Sundown
-
Where: Great America, Santa Clara
4. San Francisco Symphony Shoreline
-
Date: July 4, 2017
-
Time: 8 pm
-
Where: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View
5. Milpitas 4th of July Celebration
-
Date: July 4, 2017
-
Time: Pool party from 1-4 pm & Concert/Fireworks 7-10 pm
-
Where: Milpitas Sports Center
6. Rotary Club Fireworks and Symphony Summer Pops
-
Date: July 4, 2017
-
Time: 5:30 pm concert & 9:30 pm fireworks
-
Where: Discovery Meadow, San Jose
7. Costumed Old-Fashioned 4th of July
-
Date: July 4, 2017
-
Time: 9:30 am
-
Where: Kevin Moran Park, Saratoga
8. Swimming Day in Cupertino
-
Date: July 4, 2017
-
Time: 10 am
-
Where: Blackberry Farm
9. Rose, White & Blue Parade
-
Date: July 4, 2017
-
Time: 10 am
-
Where: The Alameda, San Jose
10. Old Fashioned 1900s Independence Day Celebration
-
Date: July 4, 2017
-
Time: 11 am
-
Where: Wilder Ranch State Park, Santa Cruz