Alameda County sheriff's office confiscates illegal fireworks

OAKLAND (KTVU) -- Thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks were confiscated Friday in Alameda County four days before the July 4th holiday.

Sgt. Ray Kelly, spokesman for the Alameda County sheriff, said the first bust happened at a motorcycle club warehouse in San Leandro.

Kelly said deputies were serving a search warrant for weapons at the warehouse when they found over 3,200 pounds of the banned explosives. At least one person was arrested in connection with the bust, Kelly said.

"A lot of these are aerials (and) they’re rocket propelled and they explode," Kelly said. "Every year we see injuries or fatalities as a result of these types of fireworks."

Kelly said Friday's seizure exceeds all of the illegal fireworks the department confiscated in 2016.

Hours after the San Leandro bust, Hayward police officers working an illegal fireworks operation raided the garage of a home on the 29000 block of Holyoke Avenue.

Authorities found a homemade lab with chemicals and power where someone was making their own illegal fireworks. Police said a juvenile was arrested.

"It’s not uncommon but it affects a whole neighborhood," Kelly said of the homemade lab.

The confiscated fireworks were brought to the same undisclosed location in Alameda County and will be stored until they are handed over to the state fire marshal.

Kelly said the majority of illegal fireworks come from other states. He estimated the street value of the busts to be between $30,000 and $50,000.

By KTVU reporter Cristina Rendon.