Contra Costa Environmental Health says if you plan on enjoying the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta this holiday weekend, to watch out for dangerous algae blooms.
East Bay Regional Park District has posted an advisory at Big Break Regional Shoreline in Oakley at the kayak launch and around the fishing dock about the blooms that can make people and pets very sick.
The algae blooms, or cyanobacteria, can create green, blue-green white or brown coloring on the surface of slow-moving waterways. % INLINE %