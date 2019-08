- An animal shelter in San Francisco is asking for the public's help in finding three puppies that were stolen.

Family Dog Rescue said thieves broke into the shelter on Shafter Avenue Wednesday night and took two purebred huskies, a pitbull, as well as electronics.

The puppies range from just a few weeks old to four months. The two female huskies, who are sisters, are spayed and microchipped. Their names are Levi and Lara.

The rescue said on social media that the six-week-old male pitbull suffers demodex mange and is in need of his medication.

Shelter officials said they fear the dogs will end up for sale on sights like Craigslist.

The rescue is offering a small reward for the safe return of the animals, no questions asked.