- Four teens were arrested on Wednesday in connection with an armed home invasion robbery that occurred in Antioch, authorities said.

Police said it happened around 9:30 p.m. at an occupied home in the 2000 block of Goldpine Way.

The victim told police that three people armed with guns forced their way into the home and demanded property.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, but Brentwood police spotted a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description and tried to initiate a stop.

The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. After the chase, the vehicle was disabled near Bixler and Marsh Creek roads.

Officers detained three people inside, but a fourth person fled into a nearby field and was taken into custody a short distance away after a multi-agency search.

Three guns, including a rifle, and the property that was stolen in the home invasion were recovered at the scene. Keith Slaughter and Brian Williams, both 18, as well as 19-year-old Quest Hewitt were all arrested on suspicion of robbery, burglary, kidnapping, evading arrest, possession of stolen property and possession of illegal firearms.

A 16-year-old boy was also taken into custody and booked into juvenile hall.