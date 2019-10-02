< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos

Body found near vehicle in Santa Cruz kidnapping is of missing tech exec
200-square-foot 'shed' renting for $1,050 a month in California
Rescue stages adorable maternity photo shoot for formerly abandoned pit bull named 'Mama Pickles'
Baby found safe after car stolen with child inside in Emeryville

Most Recent Stories

Body found near vehicle in Santa Cruz kidnapping is of missing tech exec
200-square-foot 'shed' renting for $1,050 a month in California
Rescue stages adorable maternity photo shoot for formerly abandoned pit bull named 'Mama Pickles'
Baby found safe after car stolen with child inside in Emeryville
Teen given botched birth control implant at school without parents' permission, mother says
Oakland A's fans psyched for wild card game against Tampa Bay Rays missing tech exec"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/body-found-near-vehicle-in-santa-cruz-kidnapping-is-of-missing-50-year-old-man">Body found near vehicle in Santa Cruz kidnapping is of missing tech exec</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/200-square-foot-shed-renting-for-1050-a-month-in-california"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/ugcapproved_tinyshedfull_100219_1570045908684_7684657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="200-square-foot ‘shed' renting for $1,050 a month in California"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/200-square-foot-shed-renting-for-1050-a-month-in-california">200-square-foot ‘shed' renting for $1,050 a month in California</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/rescue-stages-adorable-maternity-photo-shoot-for-formerly-abandoned-pit-bull-named-mama-pickles"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/70161999_2379882538774276_1184957901890912256_n%20thumb_1570043914819.jpg_7684537_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Rescue stages adorable maternity photo shoot for formerly abandoned pit bull named ‘Mama Pickles'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/rescue-stages-adorable-maternity-photo-shoot-for-formerly-abandoned-pit-bull-named-mama-pickles">Rescue stages adorable maternity photo shoot for formerly abandoned pit bull named ‘Mama Pickles'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/baby-found-safe-after-car-stolen-with-child-inside-in-emeryville"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Baby_found_safe_after_car_stolen_with_ch_0_7684651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Baby found safe after car stolen with child inside in Emeryville"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/baby-found-safe-after-car-stolen-with-child-inside-in-emeryville">Baby found safe after car stolen with child inside in Emeryville</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/body-found-near-vehicle-in-santa-cruz-kidnapping-is-of-missing-50-year-old-man">Body found near vehicle in Santa Cruz kidnapping is of missing tech exec</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/200-square-foot-shed-renting-for-1050-a-month-in-california">200-square-foot ‘shed' renting for $1,050 a month in California</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/rescue-stages-adorable-maternity-photo-shoot-for-formerly-abandoned-pit-bull-named-mama-pickles">Rescue stages adorable maternity photo shoot for formerly abandoned pit bull named ‘Mama Pickles'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/baby-found-safe-after-car-stolen-with-child-inside-in-emeryville">Baby found safe after car stolen with child inside in Emeryville</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/teen-given-botched-birth-control-implant-at-school-without-parents-permission-mother-says">Teen given botched birth control implant at school without parents' permission, mother says</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/sports/oakland-a-s-fans-psyched-for-wild-card-game-against-tampa-bay-rays">Oakland A's fans psyched for wild card game against Tampa Bay Rays</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/zip-trips">Zip Trips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/morning-recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/body-found-near-vehicle-in-santa-cruz-kidnapping-is-of-missing-50-year-old-man"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/santa%20cruz%20county%20kidnap%20bmw_1569950616309.PNG_7682847_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Body found near vehicle in Santa Cruz kidnapping is of missing tech exec"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/body-found-near-vehicle-in-santa-cruz-kidnapping-is-of-missing-50-year-old-man">Body found near vehicle in Santa Cruz kidnapping is of missing tech exec</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/200-square-foot-shed-renting-for-1050-a-month-in-california"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/ugcapproved_tinyshedfull_100219_1570045908684_7684657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="200-square-foot ‘shed' renting for $1,050 a month in California"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/200-square-foot-shed-renting-for-1050-a-month-in-california">200-square-foot ‘shed' renting for $1,050 a month in California</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/rescue-stages-adorable-maternity-photo-shoot-for-formerly-abandoned-pit-bull-named-mama-pickles"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/70161999_2379882538774276_1184957901890912256_n%20thumb_1570043914819.jpg_7684537_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Rescue stages adorable maternity photo shoot for formerly abandoned pit bull named ‘Mama Pickles'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/rescue-stages-adorable-maternity-photo-shoot-for-formerly-abandoned-pit-bull-named-mama-pickles">Rescue stages adorable maternity photo shoot for formerly abandoned pit bull named ‘Mama Pickles'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/baby-found-safe-after-car-stolen-with-child-inside-in-emeryville"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Baby_found_safe_after_car_stolen_with_ch_0_7684651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Baby found safe after car stolen with child inside in Emeryville"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/baby-found-safe-after-car-stolen-with-child-inside-in-emeryville">Baby found safe after car stolen with child inside in Emeryville</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/body-found-near-vehicle-in-santa-cruz-kidnapping-is-of-missing-50-year-old-man">Body found near vehicle in Santa Cruz kidnapping is of missing tech exec</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/200-square-foot-shed-renting-for-1050-a-month-in-california">200-square-foot ‘shed' renting for $1,050 a month in California</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/rescue-stages-adorable-maternity-photo-shoot-for-formerly-abandoned-pit-bull-named-mama-pickles">Rescue stages adorable maternity photo shoot for formerly abandoned pit bull named ‘Mama Pickles'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/baby-found-safe-after-car-stolen-with-child-inside-in-emeryville">Baby found safe after car stolen with child inside in Emeryville</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/teen-given-botched-birth-control-implant-at-school-without-parents-permission-mother-says">Teen given botched birth control implant at school without parents' permission, mother says</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/sports/oakland-a-s-fans-psyched-for-wild-card-game-against-tampa-bay-rays">Oakland A's fans psyched for wild card game against Tampa Bay Rays</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-launches-new-weather-app">Download the KTVU Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/surf-forecast">Surf Forecast</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" A's encouraging fans to come out early for AL Wild Card Game 02 2019 10:57AM By BCN, KTVU Staff

Posted Oct 02 2019 10:52AM PDT
Video Posted Oct 02 2019 10:57AM PDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 12:34PM PDT OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN/KTVU) - The Oakland A's are encouraging fans to come out early for what is expected to be a raucous evening Wednesday when they host the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Wild Card Game.

The game starts at 5:09 p.m. at the Ring Central Coliseum, with parking opening at 11 a.m. and gates opening for general admission at 3 p.m. Parking costs $30 and people are encouraged to take BART or other methods to get to the ballpark.

Oakland hasn't hosted postseason baseball since the AL Division Series against the Detroit Tigers in 2013. The A's this season won 97 games, one more than the visiting Rays, and Oakland won four of the seven games the two teams played against each other this year.

As of Wednesday morning, there were still an extremely limited amount of tickets available for the game. More information about tickets can be found at https://www.mlb.com/athletics/tickets. More KTVU Local News Stories data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Investigation_continues_into_Santa_Cruz__0_7683273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Investigation_continues_into_Santa_Cruz__0_7683273_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Investigation_continues_into_Santa_Cruz__0_7683273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Investigation_continues_into_Santa_Cruz__0_7683273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Investigation_continues_into_Santa_Cruz__0_7683273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies continue searching for at least two people wanted in connection with an early morning kidnapping Tuesday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Body found near vehicle in Santa Cruz kidnapping Body found near vehicle in Santa Cruz kidnapping is of missing tech exec

By KTVU Staff

Posted Oct 02 2019 03:00PM PDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 03:07PM PDT

Sheriff's officials confirmed on Wednesday a body found near a vehicle associated with a kidnapping in Santa Cruz is that of a missing tech executive. Deputies say, on Tuesday around 3:00 a.m. Tushar Atre, 50, was taken from his home on Pleasure Point Drive and forced into his girlfriend's BMW. Later that day, deputies located the vehicle and found a deceased person near the car on Soquel San Jose Road, near the summit, in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

A small army of investigators, heavily armed deputies, and SWAT team members walked a secluded area of the grisly discovery. Officials say evidence led them there around 10 a.m. and they subsequently found the white BMW SUV that Atre was last seen entering. Baby found safe after car stolen with child inside in Emeryville

By BCN, KTVU Staff

Posted Oct 02 2019 12:16PM PDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 12:54PM PDT

A vehicle was stolen in Emeryville on Wednesday morning with a 4-month-old infant inside, but the baby was found several minutes later in a roadway in Oakland, police said.

Officers responded at 10:08 a.m. to the area of 3838 Hollis St., the location of a Home Depot store, on a report of a stolen vehicle with the baby strapped into a car seat inside it, according to Emeryville police.

Several witnesses tried to follow the vehicle but lost sight of it as it traveled south into Oakland. Several minutes later, Oakland police received a report of a child left in the roadway near 28th and Union streets and responded to find it was the baby from the stolen vehicle. Oakland A's fans psyched for wild card game against Tampa Bay Rays

By Sara Zendehnam, KTVU

Posted Oct 02 2019 11:45AM PDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 12:32PM PDT

Before the gates to the Oakland Coliseum parking lot opened at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oakland A's fans were lined up in their cars ready to cheer on their team in the American League Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jose Felicialo is one fan who pulled up at 8:30 a.m. to be first in line, "I am so stoked, I'm juiced. This is everything a fan could hope for, a fighting chance inside the playoffs. That's all we ask for and we have that," he said.

This isn't just any game, it's the game, winner take all. The A's battle it out at home against the Rays in the first playoff game Oakland has hosted since 2013. (Photo credit: JD Property Management and Realty, Inc.)" title="ugcapproved_tinyshedfull_100219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>200-square-foot ‘shed' renting for $1,050 a month in California</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rescue-stages-adorable-maternity-photo-shoot-for-formerly-abandoned-pit-bull-named-mama-pickles"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/70161999_2379882538774276_1184957901890912256_n%20thumb_1570043914819.jpg_7684537_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="A North Carolina maternity animal rescue celebrated a pit bull mother named “Mama Pickles” with a maternity and post-childbirth photo shoot. (Photo Courtesy: Pits and Giggles Rescue)" title="70161999_2379882538774276_1184957901890912256_n thumb_1570043914819.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rescue stages adorable maternity photo shoot for formerly abandoned pit bull named ‘Mama Pickles'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/baby-found-safe-after-car-stolen-with-child-inside-in-emeryville"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Baby_found_safe_after_car_stolen_with_ch_0_7684651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Baby_found_safe_after_car_stolen_with_ch_0_20191002194647"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Baby found safe after car stolen with child inside in Emeryville</h3> id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-world-news/amber-guyger-sentenced-to-10-years-in-prison-for-the-fatal-shooting-of-botham-jean" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_1280_720_1569946395772.jpg_7682587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_1280_720_1569946395772.jpg_7682587_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_1280_720_1569946395772.jpg_7682587_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_1280_720_1569946395772.jpg_7682587_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_1280_720_1569946395772.jpg_7682587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Botham Jean</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/200-square-foot-shed-renting-for-1050-a-month-in-california" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/ugcapproved_tinyshedfull_100219_1570045908684_7684657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/ugcapproved_tinyshedfull_100219_1570045908684_7684657_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/ugcapproved_tinyshedfull_100219_1570045908684_7684657_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/ugcapproved_tinyshedfull_100219_1570045908684_7684657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/ugcapproved_tinyshedfull_100219_1570045908684_7684657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;200-square-foot&#x20;studio&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;JD&#x20;Property&#x20;Management&#x20;and&#x20;Realty&#x2c;&#x20;Inc&#x2e;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>200-square-foot ‘shed' renting for $1,050 a month in California</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-world-news/suspected-drug-smugglers-clung-to-floating-bales-of-cocaine-for-hours-in-shark-infested-waters-cops" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/drug-smugglers-2-Colombia-Navy_1570044392213_7684497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/drug-smugglers-2-Colombia-Navy_1570044392213_7684497_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/drug-smugglers-2-Colombia-Navy_1570044392213_7684497_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/drug-smugglers-2-Colombia-Navy_1570044392213_7684497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/drug-smugglers-2-Colombia-Navy_1570044392213_7684497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspected drug smugglers clung to floating bales of cocaine for hours in shark-infested waters: cops</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rescue-stages-adorable-maternity-photo-shoot-for-formerly-abandoned-pit-bull-named-mama-pickles" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/70161999_2379882538774276_1184957901890912256_n%20thumb_1570043914819.jpg_7684537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/70161999_2379882538774276_1184957901890912256_n%20thumb_1570043914819.jpg_7684537_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/70161999_2379882538774276_1184957901890912256_n%20thumb_1570043914819.jpg_7684537_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/70161999_2379882538774276_1184957901890912256_n%20thumb_1570043914819.jpg_7684537_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/70161999_2379882538774276_1184957901890912256_n%20thumb_1570043914819.jpg_7684537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;North&#x20;Carolina&#x20;maternity&#x20;animal&#x20;rescue&#x20;celebrated&#x20;a&#x20;pit&#x20;bull&#x20;mother&#x20;named&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Mama&#x20;Pickles&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;maternity&#x20;and&#x20;post-childbirth&#x20;photo&#x20;shoot&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Pits&#x20;and&#x20;Giggles&#x20;Rescue&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rescue stages adorable maternity photo shoot for formerly abandoned pit bull named ‘Mama Pickles'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/baby-found-safe-after-car-stolen-with-child-inside-in-emeryville" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Baby_found_safe_after_car_stolen_with_ch_0_7684651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Baby_found_safe_after_car_stolen_with_ch_0_7684651_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Baby_found_safe_after_car_stolen_with_ch_0_7684651_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Baby_found_safe_after_car_stolen_with_ch_0_7684651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Baby_found_safe_after_car_stolen_with_ch_0_7684651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Baby found safe after car stolen with child inside in Emeryville</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3374_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3374"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 