- The number of people struck by gunfire in the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting last month has risen to 20 after an additional victim came forward, authorities said.

The total includes the 17 people injured and the three victims who were killed.

The Gilroy Police Department said the latest victim, a 58-year-old man, was grazed in the head by a bullet and required stitches.

Police said they were aware of this latest victim and had been trying to reach him when he contacted police earlier this week.

Investigators say the gunman, 19-year-old Santino William Legan, was dressed in camouflage when he entered the festival fairgrounds by cutting through a fence.

He fired several rounds into the crowd, killing 6-year-old Stephen Romero of San Jose, Keyla Salazar, 13, also of San Jose, and Trevor Irby, 25, from New York.

Legan killed himself at the festival.