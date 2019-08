- An air quality advisory was issued late Friday afternoon for the Tri-Valley area because of smoke from a vegetation fire, air quality officials said.

As of about 4:40 p.m., an advisory had been issued for the Tri-Valley area including the cities of Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton.

The advisory is in effect through Friday evening, according to air quality officials.

Impacts include smoky skies, the smell of smoke and localized elevated particles in the air.

The fire in Dublin has burned 248 acres and was nearly contained as of about 3 p.m. High winds exacerbated the spread of the fire, fire officials said.