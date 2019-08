SAN JOSE (BCN) Open auditions for American Idol are being held in early September in San Jose, executives with the show announced Thursday.

American Idol gives young singers the opportunity to show off their talent and possibly become the next singing superstar.

The new season begins in the spring on ABC TV.

Anyone interested can register at https://abc.go.com/shows/american-idol/, show up at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center or submit an audition online at the same web address.

The convention center is located 408 Almaden Blvd. In-person auditions will be held Sept. 6.