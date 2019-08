- By Bay City News Service

The heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service expires 8 p.m. Thursday, but Bay Area communities are preparing for another hot day Friday.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued another Spare the Air alert for Friday. Spare the Air alerts are issued when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels.

"One more day of heat and smog just underscores how urgent it is that Bay Area residents get out of their cars, use public transit, try a carpool and find other way to get to work," said Jack Broadbent of the Air District.

"Tailpipe exhaust is the largest source of air pollution during warmer months and reducing our daily driving will make the air healthier for us all," Broadbent said.

San Francisco Recreation and Park Department is offering free admission at each of their seven pools. The full swim schedule can be found at sfrecpark.org.