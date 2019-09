- By Bay City News Service

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Wednesday, the second straight day it has warned of excessive air pollution in the region.

The smog alert is the 17th overall issued by the air district in 2019 and comes amid hot weather that is reaching triple digit temperatures in some places around the Bay Area.

On Spare the Air days, the air district encourages residents to find alternatives to driving alone, such as carpooling or taking public transit.

According to the air district, the hot weather is expected to end in the region on Thursday, when the forecast is for cooler weather and lower air pollution levels.

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by registering for emails at www.sparetheair.org, calling (800) HELP-AIR, downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.