- As a heat wave strikes the Bay Area this week, National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in effect through Thursday night at 8 p.m. for parts of the Bay Area.

The heat advisory will impact the interior region and inland cities where temperatures should range from 95 to 107 degrees, weather officials said.

In addition, a Spare the Air alert has been issued for Thursday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District as air quality will be poor due to the heat.

In this Northern California heat wave, eastern Contra Costa County's Antioch is one of of the Bay Area's hottest hot spots.

Morning forecasts had folks in Antioch looking at 105 degree heat by late afternoon Wednesday.

Even in the normally windy Montezuma Hills, just across the river, today's hot and virtually windless condition left the giant windmill turbines mostly motionless much of the day.

At Antioch's Ace Hardware store, large fans are working hard to keep the open-doored store cool enough for customers to buy their own fans and other hot spell supplies.

"We do sell a lot of fans. We just started selling quite a few small room air conditioners as well," said assistant manager Kristin Elder.

But, heat waves generate other known demands this Ace is ready to fulfill.

"We sell a ton of the plastic kiddie pools, especially for dogs. You know, people want to keep the dogs cool. I've got two-packs of chlorine for $6.99. That goes out the door. The Yeti Coolers, keeping your food cool for your parties, and a bunch of inflatables as well," said Elder.

For the workers at the Affordable Tire and Car Repair shop, it's the hottest workday so far this year.

At noon, it was already 90 degrees inside and rapidly increasing.

'It's already hot enough and you happen to open up a hood of a vehicle, it's gonna get even hotter to the point that we have fans in there but all that does is just blow hot air from one end of the shop to the other," said owner Mynor Ramirez.

Normal, healthy folks, not used to high heat waves, will sweat as much as 1.5 quarts of liquid in an hour and judgment can be impaired while doing heavy work or complex tasks.

So, the hottest day here will be a shortened one.

"We'll tough it out from 2 to 4 and that's about it," said Ramirez.

Expect more of this, more often.

Scientific projections see average California temperatures rising almost three degrees in the next decade, as much as six degrees by mid-century.

That will make heat waves far hotter.