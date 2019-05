- Former MLB All-Star and Bay Area native, Bill Buckner has died.

Buckner's family told ESPN he passed away on Monday surrounded by loved ones.

His career in the majors spanned 22 years. He played for five teams: the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, California Angels, and Kansas City Royals.

The first baseman earned an All-Star appearance during his time with the Cubs.

Despite his long and illustrious career, he's often associated with his error in the 1986 World Series when he played for the Boston Red Sox. It was Game 6 against the New York Mets, when he made an error fielding a ground ball in the tenth inning, ending the game in a loss. The Red Sox would go on to lose Game 7, and their World Series drought continued until they won the championship in 2004.

Born in Vallejo, Buckner grew up in American Canyon and in 1968 graduated from Napa High School, where in addition to playing baseball, he was also a star on the football field.

"After battling the disease of Lewy Body Dementia, Bill Buckner passed away early the morning of May 27th surrounded by his family," his wife Jody Buckner told ESPN's Jeremy Schaap. "Bill fought with courage and grit as he did all things in life. Our hearts are broken but we are at peace knowing he is in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

Bill Buckner was 69.