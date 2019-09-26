After capturing the images, Thron described the scene as shocking and said he was blown away by what he saw. "... it looked more like a warplane had flown over and blown up the area than a fire since the houses were completely burned to the ground as well as the cars," Thron explained.
In response to his latest efforts in the Bahamas, the videographer said it has so far been the worst disaster he's witnessed. "I've covered many of the biggest natural disasters in recent times including the Paradise and Santa Rosa, California fires, and I can honestly say I've never seen a place as destroyed as Marsh Harbour," the videographer wrote on YouTube.
After two weeks in the Bahamas, Thron is now back in the Bay Area to gather more supplies. He plans to continue his disaster aid and animal rescue work when he returns to the hurricane-hit area this weekend.
As of this week, at least 53 people are dead from Dorian, but the death toll is expected to skyrocket, with some 1,300 still missing. 75,000 people remain homeless.
This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.
Posted Sep 26 2019 09:51PM PDT
The San Francisco-based ride-hailing company Uber on Thursday announced several new safety features debuting on the app to help both riders and drivers feel safer.
The new features, which will be rolled out in the coming months, include a 911 text feature, bike lane alerts, ride verification using Bluetooth technology, on-trip reporting and real-time identification checks for drivers.
"It's not just about interpersonal safety, it's also about road safety," said Uber's head of safety products Sachin Kansal. "Safety on the platform is the most important thing."
Posted Sep 26 2019 09:32PM PDT
School districts across the Bay Area are seeing life-saving results from a new app in which students report anonymous tips.
It's called Say Something and students are using the app to notify administrators about thoughts of suicide, violence and more.
The idea isn't new. If you see something, say something. It's a simple message, now in the form of an app, encouraging students to anonymously intervene.
Posted Sep 26 2019 07:31PM PDT
Home sales in the Bay Area hit a nine-year low during the month of August, according to new data released Thursday by financial services firm CoreLogic.
The data show that last month, 7,247 homes were sold in the Bay Area, the lowest for that month since August 2010 when just 6,698 homes were sold in the region.
"Although Bay Area home sales in August fell nearly six percent from a year earlier, the recent drop in mortgage rates likely helped temper that decline," Andrew LePage, an analyst with CoreLogic, said in a statement.