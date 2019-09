- A person was struck by a BART train Wednesday afternoon at Bay Fair station in San Leandro, BART officials said.

As of 4:33 p.m., the collision appeared to be accidental and the victim was alive and on the way to get medical treatment.

Bay Fair station is at 15242 Hesperian Blvd. in San Leandro.

Parallel bus service was made available on Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District bus Nos. 97 and 10.

BART police are investigating the collision, BART officials said.