Police didn't disclose the suspect's race.
Police also released surveillance video footage of the suspect.
Berkeley police said anyone who has information about the suspect or the case should call the department's sex crimes unit at (510) 981-5717.
Posted Mar 25 2019 11:13PM PDT
A grieving grandfather makes an emotional plea on a somber anniversary. Two years ago, 19-year-old Joseph Viramontes was found shot to death in East San Jose. So far, no arrests.
“Every time I come here it brings a lot of memories,” said Viramontes’s Grandfather Carlos Partida. “Today is his anniversary.”
At a cemetery in Fremont, Partida wipes away his tears as he kneels at his grandson's grave, unable to wipe away the pain in his heart.
Posted Mar 25 2019 10:38PM PDT
Officers have arrested two men in connection with a Saturday night shooting in San Francisco's Fillmore District that killed a 25-year-old man and injured five other people, police said Monday.
The shooting took place in the 1300 block of Fillmore Street, between Eddy and Ellis streets, around 8:30 p.m. Mister Dee Carnell Simmons III was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Emergency crews took three other people to the hospital -- a 25-year-old man who suffered life-threatening injuries, as well as a 19-year-old man and a 51-year-old man who are expected to survive.
Posted Mar 25 2019 09:43PM PDT
By Bay City News Service
Santa Clara County will celebrate the 10th annual South Bay Trans Day of Visibility Tuesday with a proclamation and flag-raising ceremony.
The county is also highlighting successful efforts to broaden resources for trans individuals, including San Jose's new Gender Health Center specializing in transgender, non-binary and gender diverse care, and New Haven Inn, a LGBTQ-friendly temporary shelter.