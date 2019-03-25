A grieving grandfather makes an emotional plea on a somber anniversary. Two years ago, 19-year-old Joseph Viramontes was found shot to death in East San Jose. So far, no arrests.

“Every time I come here it brings a lot of memories,” said Viramontes’s Grandfather Carlos Partida. “Today is his anniversary.”

At a cemetery in Fremont, Partida wipes away his tears as he kneels at his grandson's grave, unable to wipe away the pain in his heart.