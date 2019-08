- Two bronze statues located on each end of a Berkeley pedestrian bridge near Interstate 80, are coming down.

In late July, the Berkeley Civic Arts Commission voted to remove the sculpture, called "Big People," a decision made based on the cost of maintaining the artwork, Berkeleyside reports.

The outdoor sculptures have been on display for the last 11 years and the artwork is too damaged to restore.

The arts commission says it could cost $96,000 to renovate them and about $8,000 to maintain them.