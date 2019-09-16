< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article>
<section id="story429024081" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429024081" data-article-version="1.0">California asks Trump for housing vouchers to aid homeless</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-429024081" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=California asks Trump for housing vouchers to aid homeless&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/california-asks-trump-for-housing-vouchers-to-aid-homeless-1" data-title="California asks Trump for housing vouchers to aid homeless" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/california-asks-trump-for-housing-vouchers-to-aid-homeless-1" addthis:title="California asks Trump for housing vouchers to aid homeless"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429024081.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429024081");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429024081-426476502"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/4FRI%20NEWSOME%20RESPONSE_KTVU85ca_146_mxf_00.00.04.10_1567226023013.png_7628381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/4FRI%20NEWSOME%20RESPONSE_KTVU85ca_146_mxf_00.00.04.10_1567226023013.png_7628381_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/4FRI%20NEWSOME%20RESPONSE_KTVU85ca_146_mxf_00.00.04.10_1567226023013.png_7628381_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/4FRI%20NEWSOME%20RESPONSE_KTVU85ca_146_mxf_00.00.04.10_1567226023013.png_7628381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/4FRI%20NEWSOME%20RESPONSE_KTVU85ca_146_mxf_00.00.04.10_1567226023013.png_7628381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="California Gov. Gavin Newsom reached a deal with apartment owners and developers Friday on legislation that would cap how rapidly rents can rise as the state grapples with a housing crisis.&nbsp; &nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>California Gov. Gavin Newsom reached a deal with apartment owners and developers Friday on legislation that would cap how rapidly rents can rise as the state grapples with a housing crisis. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429024081-426476502" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/4FRI%20NEWSOME%20RESPONSE_KTVU85ca_146_mxf_00.00.04.10_1567226023013.png_7628381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/4FRI%20NEWSOME%20RESPONSE_KTVU85ca_146_mxf_00.00.04.10_1567226023013.png_7628381_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/4FRI%20NEWSOME%20RESPONSE_KTVU85ca_146_mxf_00.00.04.10_1567226023013.png_7628381_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/4FRI%20NEWSOME%20RESPONSE_KTVU85ca_146_mxf_00.00.04.10_1567226023013.png_7628381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/4FRI%20NEWSOME%20RESPONSE_KTVU85ca_146_mxf_00.00.04.10_1567226023013.png_7628381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="California Gov. Gavin Newsom reached a deal with apartment owners and developers Friday on legislation that would cap how rapidly rents can rise as the state grapples with a housing crisis.&nbsp; &nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>California Gov. Gavin Newsom reached a deal with apartment owners and developers Friday on legislation that would cap how rapidly rents can rise as the state grapples with a housing crisis. </figcaption> Their letter asks Trump to provide 50,000 more housing vouchers through two existing programs and to increase the value of the vouchers to account for high rents. That would help "a significant proportion of our unsheltered population," including thousands of military veterans, they wrote.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a Democrat, invited Trump in July to tour the city's streets. Garcetti estimated that 36,000 people in the city are homeless on any given night, while thousands sleep on streets in other California cities.

Newsom's office could not immediately say how much more the voucher proposal would cost.

U.S. Housing and Urban Development officials did not immediately comment.

The California officials also asked Trump to create a program to encourage landlords to work better with voucher holders.

"Pairing more vouchers with an increase in the fair market rent value of the vouchers, you have the ability to make a meaningful difference in the lives of so many who suffer on our streets," the officials wrote.

They defended California's attempts to deal with poverty while contrasting the administration's "significant cuts" to public housing and community grant programs. They asked Trump to also work with Congress to increase funding for 300,000 new housing vouchers nationwide.

