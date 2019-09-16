Their letter asks Trump to provide 50,000 more housing vouchers through two existing programs and to increase the value of the vouchers to account for high rents. That would help "a significant proportion of our unsheltered population," including thousands of military veterans, they wrote.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a Democrat, invited Trump in July to tour the city's streets. Garcetti estimated that 36,000 people in the city are homeless on any given night, while thousands sleep on streets in other California cities.
Newsom's office could not immediately say how much more the voucher proposal would cost.
U.S. Housing and Urban Development officials did not immediately comment.
The California officials also asked Trump to create a program to encourage landlords to work better with voucher holders.
"Pairing more vouchers with an increase in the fair market rent value of the vouchers, you have the ability to make a meaningful difference in the lives of so many who suffer on our streets," the officials wrote.
They defended California's attempts to deal with poverty while contrasting the administration's "significant cuts" to public housing and community grant programs. They asked Trump to also work with Congress to increase funding for 300,000 new housing vouchers nationwide.
Posted Sep 16 2019 08:24PM PDT
Crews expect to have water service restored Tuesday morning to 14 customers in Pleasant Hill following a water main break Monday evening, an East Bay Municipal Utility District spokesperson said.
A public alert was issued by EBMUD at 7:08 p.m. Monday about the break, which is on Kingsley Court and Pleasant Hill Road between Barocio Court and Gregory Lane, spokesperson Ben Glickstein said.
The pipe that broke was a 6-inch cast iron main that was installed in 1969.
Posted Sep 16 2019 05:46PM PDT
Updated Sep 16 2019 07:17PM PDT
Some residents of Lafayette and a Contra Costa County Fire Protection deputy chief have expressed concern over the condition of a PG&E natural gas pipeline that runs through a local park.
"I'm scared standing here today," said Michel Dawson. "It's an exposed pipeline that's about forty feet in length. It's sagging, has some corrosive areas that can be open to corrosion and it has large trees that are hanging over the pipe.
The 40-foot, exposed portion of the gas line that measures 12 inches in diameter, runs through part of Briones Regional Park along the Buckeye Ranch Trail.
Posted Sep 16 2019 06:10PM PDT
Updated Sep 16 2019 06:28PM PDT
BART reports South Hayward station has reopened following a brief closure Monday evening, because of a fire in the vicinity. The system is experiencing major residual delays on the Warm Springs line as a result.
BART is recovering from an earlier problem. PG&E has corrected their equipment issues. South Hayward station has reopened. Please expect residual delays on the Warm Springs line in the Warm Springs, Dublin Pleasanton, Richmond and Daly City directions.
As of 6:15 p.m., PG&E had secured a downed power line near the station, according to BART. The transit agency was asked by Hayward Fire Department to power down the tracks' third rail at around 5:45 p.m.