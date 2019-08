A Candlelight vigil is planned for Wednesday to honor two young students of an East Bay school who died in a car accident over the weekend.

The victims, 13-year-old Citalli Contreras and her brother 10-year-old Jesse Contreras, died in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Bakersfield on Saturday.

They were in the fifth and eighth grade at Richmond College Prep.

The school has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the school.