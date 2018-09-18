CHP tickets driver using Marvel Comics dummy to get through carpool lane

- The California Highway Patrol has a message to commuters: Don't be a dummy and try to cheat the system, because it will land you with a fat ticket.

On Thursday, the CHP posted a rather comical photo of a dummy dressed as the Marvel Comics villain "Venom."

According to officers, a motorist was using the dummy to try and cruise through the carpool lane on westbound Highway 4 in the East Contra Costa area, where officers said they commonly receive complaints about carpool cheaters.

The CHP added that the motorist's incredulous attempt to pull one over on its officer did not stop there.

"Shame on you," the Highway Patrol wrote in a tweet. "Then you try to tell our Officer ’there’s No room‘ for your VENOM look a like doll?! Riiiiiight."

The CHP wrote that while it is a fan of Marvel characters, the creative attempt to "cheat the system" did not prevent the motorist from getting slapped with a ticket.

Carpool violators face a minimum fine of $400.

