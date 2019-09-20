One man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in state prison and another was sentenced to 10 years for their roles in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in a drug deal that went wrong in East Oakland three years ago.

Michael Gonzalez-Navarro, 26, and Hector Gonzalez, 24, of Hayward, were charged with murder, the special circumstance of committing a murder during a robbery and second-degree robbery for the death of 29-year-old Quentin Robinson of Hayward. Robinson was shot in the 10100 block of Foothill Boulevard at 5:24 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2016, and pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital.

On July 19 Gonzalez-Navarro pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office dismissed the other charges against him. And on July 22 Gonzalez pleaded no contest to second-degree burglary and the murder charge against him was dismissed.