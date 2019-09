- Students all across the Bay Area poured into the streets Friday to call attention to global warming and climate change. They joined millions of young people across the globe in demanding world leaders step up and do more.

Students at UC Berkeley, Oakland Technical High School and Berkeley High, and a host of other schools flooded Sproul Plaza and San Francisco's Civic Center and stood alongside each other, undivided, to send a bold message to people alike and politicians: Climate change is a global emergency, treat it like one!

To help get their message across loud and clear, they carried signs that were candid, witty and in your face.

Proud of these two-headed to SF while auntie is in Bangalore #ClimateStrike 🌎 pic.twitter.com/p9D6VOH47A — Annie Shea Weckesser (@asheaw) September 20, 2019