- Since 1961, the Pleasant Hill Library has been open, serving generations of residents throughout the community.

However, at the end of this school year, the library will shut its doors as a new library will be built across the street in what is now a vacant lot.

"We pay taxes for library services. The fact that they're closing it and leaving us to scatter doesn't make any sense to us," said Pleasant Hill resident Dan Safran.

County leaders say the original plan was to build housing behind the new library, but after finding out that land is prone to flooding, the county decided to move the proposed 34 single-family homes to the area where the current library is standing.

"We were sold a bill of goods. People would not have voted if they thought this would happen. It was a misrepresentation," said Pleasant Hill resident Andree Moran.

Several residents showed up at the Pleasant Hill City Council meeting, asking leaders to support their cause of keeping the old library open until the new one is complete in late 2021.

Since the county owns the land. the only thing city officials can do is show their support of keeping the library open through a resolution. One by one, residents pled their case to the council members.

"It’s a huge disservice of the community and to have it ripped away from us for the next two years..." said Pleasant Hill resident Holly.

"There aren't full-time librarians at our schools, so we rely on this city to give that to us," said Whitney, a Pleasant Hill resident.

During the transition, the county plans to offer a temporary library at the Pleasant Hill Senior Center.

However, some say it doesn't work for them.

"I can go there. Some people can't go there. We've got a lot of people without cars. A lot of people who either because age or ability that can't drive," Safran said.

"I would like for them to keep the old library open until the new one is built. Then I would be happy to bring my friends and family and help them move into the new place," said Moran.

The city passed the resolution asking the county to leave the library open during construction.