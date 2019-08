- A Concord man on Friday was sentenced to life in state prison for molesting an underage age girl.

Authorities say the sexual assault happened in Jan. 2018 at a home in Concord.

The defendant, John Benny Gomez, was in a position of trust with the victim, who was under the age of 10, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

He committed the attack in a remote area inside the home and used force multiple times against the girl.

The criminal conduct by Gomez also included forcible oral copulation and showing the girl pornographic images on his phone, authorities added.

A staff member at the victim's school reported the incident to authorities which prompted a criminal investigation.

"The victim, in this case, is an innocent young girl. She did not ask for this. She was incredibly brave during this entire process," said Deputy District Attorney Diana Weiss. "The defendant continues to this very day to not show any remorse or admit any responsibility for the horrific crimes he committed."

Gomez won't be eligible for parole until he serves 70 years of his sentence.