By Bay City News Service

East Bay families looking to adopt a pet as school starts this fall can do so at a reduced cost until Sept. 30 courtesy of Contra Costa Animal Services, which is running a back-to-school special on black cats and large dogs.

For the next two weeks, dogs over 25 pounds and black or partially black cats and kittens can be adopted for just $20 -- which includes spay or neuter surgery, microchips and vaccinations. Pet licenses are not included, however.

"Typical adoption costs range from $86 to $264 at CCAS, depending on the animal, which makes this promotion a huge incentive for potential adopters," animal services spokesman Steve Burdo said in a statement.

"Our hope is that the community will take advantage of this great opportunity and help us find forever homes for the animals in our care," Burdo said.

Anyone interested in adopting can visit the Martinez or Pinole shelters to meet the animals in person, or view them online at www.ccasd.org.