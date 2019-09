- The National Weather Service has declared a heat advisory for the San Francisco Bay Area including Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma Counties.

Above normal temperatures are expected from the 80's to low 90's at the coast and mid 90's to low 100's inland.

The heat may cause an increased risk of heat related illnesses. Heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke will be possible. People most vulnerable include those who are spending considerable time outdoors, those who do not have air conditioning, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic ailments.

Everyone is encouraged to take precautions against the heat, drink plenty of water and fluids with electrolytes, use air conditioning to keep cool, or go to a cooling center to find relief from the heat.

Cooling centers and shelters:

Alameda County

Contra Costa County

Marin County

Santa Clara County

San Mateo County

Napa County: Napa County Fair Grounds at the Great Lawn and will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sonoma County: Finley Community Center in Santa Rosa at 2060 W. College Ave. will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Petaluma Community Center at 321 N. McDowell Blvd. will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to follow these safety tips: