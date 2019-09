- A crash involving a 14-year-old driver in Capitola early Wednesday morning left several teens seriously injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers attempted to stop a 2001 GMC Yukon for an alleged license plate violation at about 3 a.m. at 41st Avenue and Gross Road, but the driver didn't stop, CHP officials said.

The CHP then pursued the 14-year-old boy driving the SUV until he lost control of the vehicle at Portola Drive west of 41st, overturned and crashed into a tree.

The six teenagers in the SUV at the time of the crash were transported to hospitals. A 14-year-old girl who wasn't wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Natividad Medical Center. The remaining passengers included an 18-year-old woman and three girls, ages 14, 15 and 16.

CHP said neither drugs nor alcohol played a role in the crash.