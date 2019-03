- Fire officials say a floor heater likely sparked a fire in Daly City that sent four people to the hospital.

Crews responded to the fire early Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Los Olivos Avenue.

The crews were able to contain the fire.

Two occupants were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear. Two Daly City Police Officers were also transported for smoke inhalation.

At this point, additional details have not been released.