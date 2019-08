- The new jury in the Ghost Ship trial wrapped up the second day of deliberations on Tuesday without reaching a verdict and talks won't resume until Sep. 3.

The panel had to restart deliberations Tuesday after Alameda County Superior Court Judge Tina Thompson removed three jurors for misconduct.

The defendants, Derick Almena and Max Harris, are both charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deadly Oakland warehouse fire in 2016.

KTVU's Henry Lee says the judge wants to accommodate jurors who have children starting school, heading off to college, or have non-refundable vacation plans.