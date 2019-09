- Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro campaigned around the Bay Area on Wednesday.

Castro made his way around Oakland and met with people living in the Fruitvale Neighborhood to discuss the need for more affordable housing. He joined councilman Noel Gallo to visit a homeless encampment.

"We see the everyday needs here in Fruitvale and in neighborhoods around the U.S. We have an urgent rental affordability crisis," Castro said. "More people are sleeping on the streets and in cars."

The presidential hopeful served as housing and urban development secretary from 2014 to 2017 under the Obama administration.

Castro released a plan that includes investments to end homelessness by the year 2028 nationwide.