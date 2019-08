- Deputies are searching for a Discovery Bay woman who disappeared Tuesday night after she went outside to water her plants, authorities said.

Around 9:22 p.m. a man flagged down a sheriff's deputy to report his wife, Ching "Ping" Chen, 53, was missing from their home in the 5500 block of Beaver Lane, the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office said.

The man said Chen went outside around 7 p.m. to tend to the plants but never returned.

He had been searching for his wife in the area when he encountered the deputy.

Deputies initiated a search and brought in a K-9 and drone to assist, but they were unable to locate her.

She's described as an Asian woman, 4'11" tall, 88 pounds, with brown hair and blonde highlights. Chen was last seen wearing a light green tank top, green shorts, and pink sandals.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office at (925) 646-2441.