- A San Francisco dog is making a name for herself on social media and "fetching" some cash for her owner along the way.

Her name is "Coconut Rice Bear," an adorable 4-year-old Samoyed with fluffy white fur, who has talents that include "talking," prancing gracefully amid some of San Francisco's most beautiful backdrops, and mugging for the camera.

There's a lot of love for her on social media, with more than 362,000 people following her on Instagram.

Her owner, Chuck Lai, told KTVU he believes his dog has gained such a strong following because of her personality that comes through in the photos and videos of her in their posts.

"Coconut is a fun-loving, sassy girl who likes being the center of attention," Lai said. "People really enjoy her talking videos and generally, the wholesome, uplifting and funny videos we create for her. She makes people happy when they see her posts," Coconut's owner added.

While Lai first began posting photos of Coconut on Instagram almost four years ago, he said he only began monetizing her account a few months ago. So far, her images have earned her owner $3,500 per post.

Coconut has worked on sponsorships with a range of companies including a dog harness maker and a personal finance website.

Based on her current sponsored post rate, the San Francisco Chronicle estimated Coconut is netting a potential gross annual income of $84,000.

The "paw-ssibilities" seem endless for this four-legged social media influencer.