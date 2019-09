- A high school football game between two East Bay High schools has been canceled over safety concerns.

San Leandro High School was to host McClymonds High School at Burrell Field this Friday at 4 p.m.

School officials were notified that San Leandro police and Oakland police were investigating a threat, which appears to be related to a conflict between people outside of both school communities.

Out of an abundance of caution, administrators from both schools chose to cancel the game.

Both police departments are continuing their investigation into the threat and will provide more information as it becomes available.

School officials say the game will not be rescheduled.