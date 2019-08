- El Pollo Loco in Gilroy is donating all proceeds from Monday's sales to the families of the victims, and are offering free meals to people who were injured in the incident.

According to the Californian, all purchases made at the restaurant, located at 6986 Chestnut St, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. will go directly to the families of Stephen Romero, Keyla Salazar and Trevor Irby.

The fast-food restaurant is also accepting additional donations to be split equally among the three families. Donations can be made by cash, card, or check.

Survivors of the festival shooting who were injured in the gunfire can get a free meal at the Gilroy location. Victims should contact Brian Spongberg at 562-732-4645 or brian.spongberg@wksusa.com to receive meal vouchers.