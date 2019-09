A composite sketch released by Santa Clara police of the suspect wanted in an unprovoked attack of an elderly man. A composite sketch released by Santa Clara police of the suspect wanted in an unprovoked attack of an elderly man.

- Santa Clara police are searching for a suspect who hit an elderly man over the head with a rock in an unprovoked attack.

On Sept. 14 at around 10:42 a.m. the 91-year-old victim was visiting his late wife's gravesite at the Mission City Memorial Park cemetery at 420 N. Winchester Blvd, police said.

That's when the suspect came up from behind and struck the victim on the head with a large rock, police say.

The suspect took off with the victim's property and fled the scene on foot before getting on a bike.

When officers arrived at the scene they were unable to locate the man.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident, but still, many who frequent the area are left feeling unsettled.

"This is a very peaceful area in this big, busy tech area. It's nice to have this peaceful little spot," said Perla Villyena, a neighbor. "I come here pretty often. It's a great place to job or walk your dog."

"He comes here religiously, almost to the point where he brings a lawn chair out with him and sits by her grave site and visits for hours a day," said Capt. Wahid Kazem from Santa Clara Police Department.

The victim was treated at the hospital and has been released.

Police said witnesses came to the aid of the victim and helped investigators come up with the sketch.

He's described as a Hispanic or Latino man, 35-50-year-old, approximately 5'9" to 6'0" tall with a medium build. He had gray slicked-back hair, a gray mustache, and was wearing a white t-shirt with long black shorts. He was last seen riding a gray and black mountain bike.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call police at (408)-615-4847.

A composite sketch of the suspect is attached to the article.