- Extra police will be working this weekend in Oakland in response to recent illegal sideshow activity, police announced Friday.

Officers will be patrolling parts of the city with help from helicopters and outside agencies.

"Violent, disruptive, illegal behavior will not be tolerated in the city of Oakland. Our investigators will be working to identify those responsible for committing crimes and participating in illegal sideshow activity," police said in a statement.

Any sideshow activity could potentially be met with citations, arrests and vehicle tows, according to police.

Last weekend, sideshow enforcement in Oakland resulted in one arrest, 10 citations being issued and four vehicles being impounded, police said.