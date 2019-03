- A 24-year-old man was killed after he was stabbed during a confrontation in Healdsburg Wednesday night. The incident happened at the Canyon Run Apartments at 1687 Canyon Run around 7:20 p.m.

The victim was identified as Ivan Torres by his father, Luis Torres, who said he watched his son take his last breath.

Luis Torres, who lives in Healdsburg, said his son was visiting from Santa Rosa when he got into a fight with two men.

"I live right here...I told my son hey stay away from problems, do not, just stay inside," Torres told KTVU Thursday morning.

But, he said a fight ensued. He ran downstairs and described seeing two men running away and his son with a large stab wound to the chest.

"I lay him down, sit him down. When I lay him down. I can see his face going really bad, his lips purple and the eyes started going out completely," Torres said. "He died in my arms."

Investigators identified Ivan Torres' brother 18-year-old Moses Torres as the suspect and learned he was at a location in the Larkfield-Wikiup area of Sonoma County, where he was arrested without incident, police said. The alleged murder weapon was also recovered later Wednesday.

No other information about what led to the stabbing was immediately released