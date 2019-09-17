< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429274106" data-article-version="1.0">Father-toddler die from drug overdose, fentanyl exposure</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:debora.villalon@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/father-toddler-die-from-drug-overdose-fentanyl-exposure">Debora Villalon, KTVU</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 11:28PM PDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-429274106"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 10:56PM PDT<span></p>
</div>
</div> 17 2019 10:56PM class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429274106" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - The Santa Rosa father of the baby killed by drugs<a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/father-arrested-after-the-death-of-his-baby-has-now-died-too-santa-rosa-police" target="_blank"> has also died </a>of overdose. </p> <p>29-year-old Patrick Savoy Oneill was found alongside his 13-month-old son Liam Savoy Oneill on Saturday afternoon. </p> <p>By phone, the child's mother Emily Guillory, told KTVU that the father doted on the toddler, would never intentionally harm him, and had been attending Narcotics Anonymous meetings. </p> <p>Police are awaiting toxicology results, but it appears the toddler was exposed to fentanyl while in the room his father rented on Darek Drive. </p> <p>Liam was found deceased on the floor, alongside his father, who was unconscious.</p> <p>"My understanding is he never regained consciousness," said Lt. Dan Marincik of the Santa Rosa Police Department. </p> <p>Police were prepared to arrest Patrick Oneill for his son's murder, had the young man survived. </p> <p>"The officers who arrived at the scene located narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia in the bedroom, near where both of them were discovered" said Marincik. </p> <p>The two were discovered by Guillory, who came to check on them, when she wasn't able to reach Oneill. </p> <p>"It's something you wouldn't wish anybody to experience, it was tough on our officers, and I can only imagine what the family is going through," said Marincik. </p> <p>Emily Guillory's facebook page is full of photos of the threesome. </p> <p>She calls both father and son "her whole world," and a "beautiful little family." </p> <p>In her grief, she writes that "heaven gained two beautiful souls."</p> <p>A longtime counselor with insight into Oneill's struggles offered perspective on the tragedy.</p> <p>"Patrick came into the world under difficult circumstances and those circumstances chased him his entire life," said the counselor, who declined to be identified. </p> <p>He met Oneill as a teenager in residential treatment, remembering him as a "tough kid", he said, but someone "with a certain spark." </p> <p>He says Oneill wrestled with bad decisions his whole life, was incarcerated for a time, but tried to straighten out.</p> <p>"Three years ago I ran into him, he was in his mid-20s and seemed to be doing well, working full-time and working hard." </p> <p>The counselor offered his thoughts, in hopes people won't judge too harshly. </p> <p>"Pat loved people, he really did, and he would do anything for his friends, he cared about people a lot."</p> <p>Now a <a href="https://www.gofundme.com/f/our-little-angel-liam?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet" target="_blank">GoFundMe </a>page seeks help, laying little Liam Oneill to rest.</p> <p>Photos show a smiling baby boy blissfully unaware of life's big problems until they swallowed him up. </p> <p>"I think drug addiction and opioid addiction are a big concern, not only in Santa Rosa, but nationwide," said Lt. 