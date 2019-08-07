National Night Out was held across the Bay Area and the nation, an opportunity for law enforcement to connect with the communities they serve.

The event is always the first Tuesday in August and is bigger than ever after almost four decades. In neighborhoods large and small, block parties were held, with police providing games, food, and conversation.

For some fire-sensitive communities, disaster preparation was part of the evening, too. "You might be in a panic with 30 minutes to evacuate," Michelle Terrell explained, as she gave an attendee two knapsacks to use as emergency go bags. "This will help guide you with what you need," she added, giving the woman a checklist.