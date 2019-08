- A man killed in a pedestrian collision with a vehicle Thursday in Hayward, may have been in an altercation that spilled into the street when he and another person were struck by a motorist.

One man is dead. The other is in the hospital.

The family of the man who was killed said they're searching for answers. They describe Don Grine of Fremont as the person they turned to whenever they needed help. Now, they want to know how his life could have ended this way.

"It's what made me fall in love with him. He was always willing to help people. He never said no," said Cynthia Grine about her husband of 19 years.

"He was a great husband, a great dad, very family-oriented. He loved doing everything with us. I'm just in shock," said Cynthia.

On Thursday night around 9:30, the 52-year-old was one of two pedestrians struck by a car in Hayward along busy A Street at Hathaway Avenue.

He died at the scene. The second victim is a 32-year-old man, whom police have not yet identified. He was taken to a hospital where police say he is in the intensive care unit.

Cynthia said she went to the scene Friday and learned that there had been an altercation between her husband and the other man.

"He was a very friendly person. I don't know why he would be arguing with somebody. What could have sparked that argument, especially in the streets?" said Sylvia Bramasco, Grine's sister-in-law.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative. Investigators declined to release details about what happened.

Relatives say Grine was devoted to his 15-year-old daughter and his family was his priority.

"It didn't matter what time of day it was, nighttime, early morning. He would come help us. He will be deeply missed," said Elaine Bramasco, Grine's sister-in-law.

Cynthia said she last saw her husband hours before he was killed when she went to run errands.

She said his phone was broken, so they were not in contact.

She said she has many questions, including the identity of the man who argued with her husband and why.

"If anybody knows what happened, saw what happened, would you please let us know. Let the police know, any witnesses," said Cynthia.

Family members describe Don Grine as a San Francisco Giants fan who had a giant heart for his family and friends.

They can't make sense of how an argument could end with him being killed by a passing motorist.

A Gofundme has been set up for the family.