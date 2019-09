- Students across California may soon be able to get some extra sleep in the morning before school starts if a new piece of legislation is passed.

Senate Bill 328 would push back school start times for middle and high schools and is awaiting Governor Newsom's signature.

The state legislature passed the bill last Friday and says classes at middle schools can't start before 8 a.m. and high schools can't start before 8:30 a.m.

Some critics argue that pushing back the school-day could mean students will stay up later, however reports suggest students will go to bed at the same time.

Research also shows a later start time will help students' grades and health.

"The student's who start school later have decreased rates of depression. They have higher test scores. There are less accidents in the neighborhood because they're less drowsy," said Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis.

A similar bill was vetoed by former Governor Jerry Brown who said it shouldn't be up to the state to decide when the school day starts.

Newsom has until Oct. 13 to make a decision.