Gov. Newsom to decide on later school start times for students SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTVU) (KTVU)</strong> - Students across California may soon be able to get some extra sleep in the morning before school starts if a new piece of legislation is passed. </p> <p>Senate Bill 328 would push back school start times for middle and high schools and is awaiting Governor Newsom's signature.</p> <p>The state legislature passed the bill last Friday and says classes at middle schools can't start before 8 a.m. and high schools can't start before 8:30 a.m. </p> <p>Some critics argue that pushing back the school-day could mean students will stay up later, however reports suggest students will go to bed at the same time. </p> <p>Research also shows a later start time will help students' grades and health. </p> <p>"The student's who start school later have decreased rates of depression. They have higher test scores. More KTVU Local News Stories Two Hayward men sentenced for roles in fatal 2016 shooting Two Hayward men sentenced for roles in fatal 2016 shooting
By BCN
Posted Sep 20 2019 03:35PM PDT
Updated Sep 20 2019 03:37PM PDT
One man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in state prison and another was sentenced to 10 years for their roles in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in a drug deal that went wrong in East Oakland three years ago. Robinson was shot in the 10100 block of Foothill Boulevard at 5:24 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2016, and pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital.</p><p>On July 19 Gonzalez-Navarro pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office dismissed the other charges against him. Clever signs from youth-led global climate rallies around Bay Area
By Aja Seldon, KTVU
Posted Sep 20 2019 10:40AM PDT
Updated Sep 20 2019 12:41PM PDT
Students all across the Bay Area poured into the streets Friday to call attention to global warming and climate change. California and 22 other states sue Trump to keep Golden State's auto emission rules
By ADAM BEAM, Associated Press
Posted Sep 20 2019 10:37AM PDT
Updated Sep 20 2019 12:43PM PDT
California and 22 other states sued Friday to stop the Trump administration from revoking the authority of the nation's most populous state to set emission standards for cars and trucks. 