- A grieving grandfather makes an emotional plea on a somber anniversary. Two years ago, 19-year-old Joseph Viramontes was found shot to death in East San Jose. So far, no arrests.

“Every time I come here it brings a lot of memories,” said Viramontes’s Grandfather Carlos Partida. “Today is his anniversary.”

At a cemetery in Fremont, Partida wipes away his tears as he kneels at his grandson's grave, unable to wipe away the pain in his heart.

“It’s hard, it's really hard,” said Partida.

He’s reliving the pain two years ago when homicide detectives came to his home on March 24, 2017. That Saturday morning, his only grandson and his lifeline Joseph Viramontes was found shot to death at Toyon Elementary School in East San Jose. A neighbor told KTVU the 19-year-old’s body was found lying beneath a bench face down.

“Somebody knows something,” said Partida. “All they have to do is just call.”

Mixed with grief is frustration. The circumstances surrounding the murder is unclear. Partida who raised his grandson said Viramontes was at a house party with friends the Friday night before. He never made it home. Partida believes someone at the party knows what happened.

“We are trying to dig, dig, dig and see if we can find something,” said Partida.

Partida said he did his best to raise Viramontes. He was a standout football player for the San Jose 49ers youth football team but Viramontes fell in with the wrong crowd.

At the cemetery, the 74-year-old is unrelenting vowing every day to look for that one clue that will lead to justice.

“I guess he's up in heaven,” said Partida. “One of these days I’ll be going up there. Before I go, I made him a promise I will find out who did this.”

Partida is a Vietnam veteran and said he's faced many battles but nothing like losing a grandson.

Police said they have no updates. A $5,000 reward is being offered. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.