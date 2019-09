- A family in San Jose is heartbroken after a 63-year-old grandmother was killed while crossing the street. Police are looking for the driver who hit her. Maria Leon was in a crosswalk when she was hit by a pick-up truck on South King Road and Lido Way on Sunday night.

Leon lived about 100 feet away from where she was killed in the crosswalk. She was on her way home from work. It's a route she's taken for 30 years.

"How would he like it if someone hit his family member and he has to wake up knowing that she's gone," said Leon's Granddaughter Jasmine Corrales.

Corrales fought back tears as she and her mother returned from the coroner's office to retrieve the belongings of her beloved grandmother.

"She loved her family. She would do anything for us," said Corrales.

"When I picked up her stuff right now it just hit me because that's her stuff," said Leon's daughter Maribel Sanchez.

Leon was crossing Lido Way at busy King Road around 7:45 p.m. Sunday evening. Leon who didn't like to drive had just gotten off the bus on her way home from work. She worked at the Motel Six in Santa Clara part of the cleaning staff, when a driver heading south on King Road didn't brake but sped off.

"She was at the crosswalk," said Sanchez. "Apparently the truck passed the red light and hit her."

Leon was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police said the driver is described as a Hispanic man with a buzz cut, clean shaven with a small mustache. He was last seen driving a dark blue or green pick-up, possibly an early 2000 Ford Ranger extended cab model. The truck was last seen heading westbound on Story Road.

"Everyone drives crazy nowadays," said Family Friend Veronica Beltran. "Not just her, but everyone else, they have to be careful."

Leon's loved ones said King Road is notorious for hit-and-runs. Leon's death marked the City of San Jose's 15th car vs. pedestrian fatality this year.

"She was always there for me when I needed her and now she can't be there when I graduate," said Corrales.

Leon is described as a hardworking single mother who devoted her life to her family. She leaves behind three children and 10 grandchildren and all of them are hurting from this tragedy.

"It sucks knowing that I can't hug her," said Corrales. "I can't hear her voice."

Cameras captured the truck involved and there were witnesses. No word on a license plate number. The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for funeral expenses.