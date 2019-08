- A San Jose family is grieving the loss of a grandmother who died in a house fire in South San Jose on Monday. The family has identified her as 82-year-old Sydney Brookbank. Another family member, an 11-year-old, is on life support due to smoke inhalation.

Sandy and Barney Brookbank call a room at the Homewood Suites in San Jose home for now after a tragic fire shattered their lives on so many levels.

“I’m devastated,” said Sandy Brookbank, victim’s daughter-in-law. “I couldn't believe it. It's a nightmare.”

At 7:30 a.m., Barney Brookbank left to go grocery shopping gone for just 45 minutes when he returned to the family home on Greenmoor Court. He saw smoke billowing in his culdesac and the home was engulfed in flames. His 82-year-old mother was inside.

“I knew she was bedridden,” said Barney Brookbank. “This really was her worst fear with her multiple sclerosis is dying in a fire.”

His mother was the original owner of the home, bought in the 1960’s. Barney Brookbank, her caretaker, recalled the last time they spoke the night before when he got her ready for bed.

“I always said love you mom,” said Barney Brookbank. “She would say I love you Barney, thank you. I’m so glad I said that the night before she died.”

Their 11-year-old niece Jessica is sleeping on a couch in the front room suffered smoke inhalation. She’s now on life support at Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital. Their 22-year-old son was wearing just gym shorts and jumped out of a bedroom window and escaped.

“My heart sunk,” said Howard. “I just couldn't believe that could happen to somebody that is such an angel on this earth.”

Howard is the principal at Robert Sanders Elementary School in San Jose where Sandy Brookbank works as school librarian. She’s been with the district for 35 years.

The school created a gofundme for financial support.

The staff is now offering meals and furniture.

“It’s a way to show there is good in this world, we are not going to stop we are going to move forward,” said Principal Julie Howard.

“In light of what is going on, people do open their arms,” said Barney Brookbank. “There are really good people out there.”

On top of funeral arrangements, they are now figuring out where to live and the school is accepting donations on their behalf. Early reports from the fire department said the fire started in a back room and the cause is under investigation. The family said it's a fairly old home with no smoke alarms.