- Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says Antonio Brown is expected to play Monday night against the Denver Broncos.

The embattled wide receiver issued a heartfelt apology at a team meeting Friday morning after he got into a heated confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock in which Brown he used "disparaging language," ESPN reports.

Team captains stood with him in solidarity.

The NFL Network reports the team was considering suspending or releasing him, but that looks to have changed.

The latest issue stemmed from Brown receiving a letter from the team detailing that he was being fined $54,000, and he, in turn, posted the letter to social media.