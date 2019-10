Crime scene of a shooting at 31st and Esmond in Richmond Thursday afternoon.

- Skyfox is above Richmond where there are reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Richmond Police Department tells KTVU there may be as many as three victims. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Calls of the shooting came in at 3:48 p.m.

Scanner traffic said 13 gunshot rounds were heard in the area of 31st and Esmond Avenue. A source said a blue Honda Accord may be the suspect vehicle.

There is no word on the whereabouts of the shooter or shooters.

There were at least two ambulances and a large crime scene.

This is a breaking news story. KTVU's Amber Lee has arrived at the scene and is gathering more details as they unfold.