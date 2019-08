- Two separate fires broke out in Los Gatos overnight, one at a home and another at an art gallery.

On Friday morning, firefighters were still mopping up after a house fire tore through a home in the hills on Overlook Road. Residents were inside the house when the fire started about 11 p.m. Thursday. They were able to escape – although one person was injured and taken to a hospital. Firefighters said there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the structure. Flames got into the attic and were seen shooting through a hole in the roof.

"The residential power drop from the house to the pole burned off during the fire," said Santa Clara County Fire Capt. Bill Murphy. "That line is on the ground. There was a threat to the vegetation just based on where the house is and the hills here."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

About two hours later at 1:30 a.m. Friday, a fire broke out at a downtown art gallery at 345 Village Lane.