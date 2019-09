- Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson arrived at a public housing development in San Francisco on Tuesday to learn more about the city's homeless crisis.

He stopped at the Hope SF Potrero Terrace development and was met by protesters with signs chanting, "Trump, Carson you're to blame, making people homeless is your game."

Carson and President Trump support the idea of "homeless opportunity zones" which would give tax breaks for investing in the rehabilitation of communities.

"Places that are working are places where we have public, private partnerships and people working together. You know there's a lot more money in the private sector than there is in the federal government," he said. "And that's why opportunity zones have so much promise and there have been many examples around the country where they are working tremendously well together."

Mayor London Breed hinted at a possible meeting between the two saying her request to the secretary is more funding for affordable housing.

"We have seen a significant under-investment in affordable housing in our state," said Mayor Breed. "I think that's had a direct impact on homelessness."

The Trump administration is exploring how to lift regulations for new developments to help ease the shortage of affordable housing.

Carson's visit coincides with the president's 2020 reelection fundraiser event in Portola Valley.

Sec. of HUD Ben Carson has arrived at Potrero Hill housing complex. Will tour facility, talk with residents and will meet with media later. pic.twitter.com/jw3fPM2mJC — Christien Kafton (@CKaftonKTVU) September 17, 2019