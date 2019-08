- The Golden State Warriors will tip-off the 2019-20 preseason at the newly built Chase Center on Saturday, Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The preseason opener will be the first game ever played at the stadium and marks the first NBA game in San Francisco since Jan. 29, 1971, when the Warriors defeated the Buffalo Braves, 106-100 at the Civic Auditorium.

Single-game tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Season ticket holders get early access and can grab tickets as early as 9 a.m.

KTVU got an inside look at the Warriors new home and was nothing short of amazing.

One of the signature features of the Warriors new arena is the gigantic video board which runs nearly the length of the court pic.twitter.com/58VLhAw6mQ — KTVU Sports Dept. (@ktvusports) August 26, 2019

70% of Warriors season ticket holders from Oracle are making the journey to the new Chase Center pic.twitter.com/biFDYnamqh — Jason Appelbaum (@JasonAppelbaum1) August 26, 2019

Some perspective on just how big the Warriors new video board is at Chase pic.twitter.com/GRGjsEVKkb — Jason Appelbaum (@JasonAppelbaum1) August 26, 2019